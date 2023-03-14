Guernsey regulator ordered to cover MSG's legal fees after fines
- Published
The regulator in Guernsey has been ordered by a court to cover the legal costs of a dispute with the Medical Specialist Group (MSG).
The MSG was fined £1.5m in 2021 by the Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority (GCRA).
It was over a dispute around whether the MSG could ban ex-consultants from practising privately for a fixed period after leaving the organisation.
The Royal Court has allowed the MSG to appeal against the GCRA ruling.
The cost of the legal fees have not been disclosed by the MSG.
In its fining, the GCRA had said the MSG's non-compete restrictions infringed competition law.
Restrictions prevented consultants providing medical services for a period - between 18 months and five years - after leaving, it said.
MSG chief executive Jon Buckland said the organisation was "delighted" with the latest move, which had seen it involved in a "very long and painful process".
He said: "Throughout, our motivation has been to protect the emergency and elective healthcare that we provide to the people of Guernsey under our contract with the States.
"For more than four years now we have had to expend considerable amounts of time, effort and resources, alongside considerable legal fees, to defend ourselves against the GCRA's actions."
The GCRA said its decision had been "remitted back" by the court for it to reconsider.
It said it was "considering the judgment and taking advice on the merits of its reasoning given there are important principles involved".
It added: "Until this review is complete, the authority is not in a position to comment further at this time."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.