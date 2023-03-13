Olympic champion's family donate trophy to island
The family of Guernsey's only Olympic champion have donated a trophy to Guernsey Athletics in his honour.
Percy Hodge won the gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp.
His family, who live in Brighton, wanted to donate the trophy received when he was recently inducted to the England Athletics Hall of Fame.
Mr Hodge's great nephew said "for us to bring the trophy here is brilliant".
Aaron Golding added: "My grandpa who lives in Brighton got a letter from English athletics saying Percy had been inducted to the hall of fame. We were the last remaining family members.
"We didn't know what to do with the trophy so for us the best place is to bring it here to you guys. It's massive for us."
Mr Golding's father Kevin said: "We are just so happy it is coming back to Guernsey. He is such an inspiration to the young athletes and the athletics club and it has made us realise how perfect it is for the trophy to be here".
Percy Hodge was born in Guernsey in 1890 but was largely based in England, competing mainly in the Surrey area.
Paul Ingrouille from Guernsey Athletics said: "We have got several great athletes in the modern era who have made the Olympics, but the fact Percy was actually a gold medallist puts him in another tier really.
"It's amazing - a real surprise, we weren't expecting it. It's nice they have maintained a link and realised what it means to us."
