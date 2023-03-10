Guernsey development approved without affordable housing
Affordable housing does not need to be included in a development of 26 houses in Guernsey, politicians have decided.
The application for Briarwood, St Martin was originally considered in December when a decision was deferred.
Developments of 20 or more dwellings should give 26% to 30% of the land to the Guernsey Housing Association for affordable housing.
However, the Development and Planning Authority (DPA) agreed to approve the plans without this condition.
Deputy Victoria Oliver, DPA President, said while no one likes green fields being taken, the island faces a housing crisis and there was a large demand for private housing.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Employment and Social Security, was one of four politicians who spoke against removing the condition said: "Deeply disappointed because this was an ideal site for affordable housing in the heart of a parish centre, close to the PEH, but not altogether surprised because I understand the DPA were in a difficult position.
"They'd commissioned an independent report that had said it wasn't viable to build affordable housing on the site."
