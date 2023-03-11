Grants programme open to Bailiwick of Guernsey charities
Bailiwick of Guernsey charities are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to £25,000.
The grants come from the Social Investment Fund, using the proceeds of the Channel Islands Lottery and the Guernsey Probate Registry.
In 2022, the fund awarded more than £2m to 21 different organisations through its Major Grants Programme.
Applicants have until 5 April to apply for the grants which will go towards charities' running costs and salaries.
Fund organisers said "applications should focus on people in our Bailiwick community, on the services and support they need" and should be "of benefit to our community".
