Increase in estimated gas readings due to staffing - Guernsey Energy
More estimated gas meter readings are being sent out due to staffing, Guernsey Energy has said.
The company said currently it only has only one engineer visiting properties for readings which has led to delays and an increase in estimations.
Gareth Fooks, chief financial officer of Islands Energy Group, said usually about 10% of readings were estimated whereas currently it was about 25%.
He added due to billing issues there was now a "a backlog of questions".
"Customers are frustrated, and rightly so," Mr Fooks said.
"We are working through that backlog, we are starting to see it move, but it will take some time."
Guernsey Energy is looking to recruit someone to help with meter readings and is urging customers to submit actual readings through its website if they are unhappy with receiving an estimated bill.
