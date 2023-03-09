Guernsey consumer legislation is needed, report finds
- Published
A report has found consumer legislation is still needed in Guernsey.
Citizens Advice Guernsey's Consumer Issues report found poor service and overcharging were the main problems experienced by consumers.
The charity said if consumer legislation was brought in, it would bring clarity to retailers regarding their rights and obligations.
Guernsey politicians are set to debate consumer rights around goods and services at the end of March.
Citizens Advice Guernsey's interim CEO Annie Ashmead said it hoped the legislation would be approved by the States.
"Assuming the legislation is passed, we hope that it will indeed introduce consistency and clarity for traders and consumers, as well as supporting businesses which are competing with competitors based outside the Bailiwick of Guernsey, as was the stated aim in the 2015 Trading Standards consultation paper."
The report found islanders were continuing to experience problems concerning building work, home improvements and products.
It said nearly half of issues raised were about builders and home improvements and the quality of work.
Senior trading standards officer Tracey Loveridge said the new laws would cover a number of different sectors, including rules on information and cancellation requirements, misleading actions, emissions and aggressive practices.
"Generally over here traders are fair, they are trying to do the right thing, but they don't always know what that is, and this provides that clarity for them and for the consumers," she said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.