New Alderney ambulance service to start in April
Alderney's new ambulance service is set to begin operating from April.
St John Ambulance and Rescue Service (SJARS) in Guernsey was appointed in October 2022 by the States of Alderney to run operations from January.
It will take on operational responsibility of the service from April after employing and training four Alderney residents as emergency ambulance crew.
A report released last year found the previous model was "unsafe".
SJARS said it had been working with the States of Alderney and the Committee for Health and Social Care on the new model of ambulance provisions.
While staff are being recruited and trained the Alderney ambulance service is being staffed by agency personnel from the UK.
Aimee Lihou, head of quality and patient safety, said staff were undergoing training for the roles.
She said: "The Alderney staff are nearing the completion of their initial training and have been gaining valuable on the road experience with clinicians in Guernsey, which has given them exposure to a range of medical and trauma cases.
"When they first become operational in Alderney they will initially be supported by a member of Guernsey staff who will be stationed temporarily in Alderney, then as part of the new model for the Alderney ambulance service, we will give ongoing support with oversight from Guernsey."
Training includes a programme of clinical and driver training both in Alderney and Guernsey, supported by "experienced clinicians from Guernsey".
The Alderney ambulance service will operate as an extension of the Guernsey service, led by the St John Ambulance and Rescue Service and under its clinical governance framework.
