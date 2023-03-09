Guernsey ambulance service receives 50 donated teddy bears
A charity has donated 50 teddy bears to Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service to give to children in its care.
The Lions Club of Guernsey gave the bears to the service on Wednesday.
The bears wear sweaters embroidered with the Lions Club logo and are individually wrapped for hygiene purposes.
They will be kept on ambulances for clinicians to give to young children who need extra comfort or distraction following an illness or injury.
Children will then be able to keep the bears.
Sonia Guille, paramedic station officer, said: "When a child is unwell, not feeling their best or has hurt themselves, ambulance crews do all they can to put them at ease and reassure them.
"Being able to give them a teddy bear to provide some extra comfort can help reduce anxiety or act as a bit of a distraction, which can make their experience a bit less stressful and a little more pleasant, so we are really grateful to the Lions Club for donating these Guernsey teddy bears."
