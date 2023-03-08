Guernsey Air Display 2023: Red Arrows and WW2 planes confirmed
- Published
Organisers said they were "delighted" the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have confirmed for the Guernsey Air Display.
Last year the Red Arrows were unable to take part in the display due to a technical problem with one jet.
A Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster will take part in the September event alongside the Red Arrows.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team is also due to send a Tutor, which is used as a training aircraft.
Organiser Natalie Davidson said: "The final display line up will be dependent on the level of sponsorship that can be secured."
She said: "The allocation of the Lancaster is particularly significant as 2023 marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Chatise, more commonly known as the Dambusters Raid, which was carried out by Avro Lancaster bombers.
"It will be wonderful to see this iconic plane displaying here in September.
"We are waiting for the result of our application for MoD helicopter assets, which we hope will be released soon.
"In the meantime, we are in touch with private display teams to build the rest of the display in September."
