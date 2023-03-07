Rock armour to be placed along Guernsey's WW2 anti-tank wall
- Published
Work to protect the deteriorating sea wall at L'Ancresse is set to last eight weeks.
The States of Guernsey said rock armour would be placed along several sections of the World War Two anti-tank wall during March and April.
It follows work carried out last year to fix a breach in the wall, with concrete poured to fill voids caused by the breach.
Signs are in place to warn people not to walk or climb over the wall.
Islanders have also been asked not to climb on the rock armouring.
The States said the work was being carried out in accordance with the current management approach for the wall.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.