Guernsey: Earthquake relief fund tops £31,000
- Published
A disaster relief fund for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £31,000.
"I have again been humbled by the generosity of the Guernsey community," said Bailiff Richard McMahon who launched the appeal.
The money will be sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee to provide medical treatment and other essentials.
The earthquakes killed tens of thousands of people in the two countries.
Mr McMahon said: "The first transfer, of £30,000, will go next week to the Disasters Emergency Committee to assist it and the aid agencies with which it works in their efforts to provide medical treatment and other essentials of life to the people so badly affected by this natural disaster."
