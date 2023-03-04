Donation of land is 'invaluable' gift to nature
An "overgrown" slice of land could become a wildlife haven after it was donated to the National Trust of Guernsey.
Around two acres (87,000 sq ft) on the south coast cliffs were gifted by a man living in Devon whose family hails from Guernsey, said the National Trust.
A year-long handover process completed on Thursday.
Mike Brown, president of the charity, added: "We are incredibly grateful because it's a very generous gift."
He added: "Its commercial value is relatively small but its value in the context of biodiversity and the natural beauty of Guernsey is invaluable."
Mr Brown said the land at Les Tielles was currently "totally overgrown with brambles and bracken" but a plan to clear it would encourage "wildflowers and insect life to improve the biodiversity of Guernsey".
He said such donations were "vital" because the trust, which is the island's third biggest landowner, does not have the resources to buy land.
He added: "We are totally dependent on the generosity of people who donate land to us."
The completion of the deal was described by the trust as "another area of natural beauty saved for all time".
