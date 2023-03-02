Guernsey shoppers could see an increase in milk prices
Consumers could see an increase in the cost of Guernsey Dairy milk after a rise in the wholesale price.
The States, which owns Guernsey Dairy, said the wholesale price would rise by 12.6% from 12 March to help offset "significant increases in production costs both for the dairy and for farmers".
It said farmers would also see a 10% rise in the price they received for their milk at the farm gate.
It means the shelf price of milk in Guernsey could go up if retailers decide to pass the price rise on to shoppers.