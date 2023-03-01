CI Coop supermarket experiencing salad and veg shortage
A Channel Islands supermarket said it had no plans to ration produce despite a shortage of some products.
Some UK supermarkets including Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have been limiting sales of fruit and vegetables.
The UK government said bad weather in Europe and Africa had been a factor in the shortages, which were expected to last about another two to four weeks.
The CI Coop said it was experiencing a shortage of "some salad and vegetable produce lines".
It said: "These shortages are due to a combination of issues including difficult weather conditions in southern Europe which have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetable lines including tomatoes.
"We are actively working with our suppliers to find alternative sources where possible; it is likely that will be some shortages of product for several weeks until supply from growers locally are available."
It apologised for "any inconvenience these shortages may cause" and added: "We have no intention of rationing products as has been seen in the UK."
