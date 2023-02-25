Alderney: Work begins on extended pontoon for harbour
Work has started on building an extended pontoon for visitors arriving at Alderney's harbour.
The States of Alderney said the expanded pontoon system would allow passengers from small commercial vessels to arrive safely at Braye Harbour.
Construction is expected to be completed in time for the Easter holidays in April.
The new system can be lifted from the water during periods of heavy weather.
Officials said the new pontoon would be fixed to the southern end of commercial berth number one, where it will join to the base of the existing dinghy pontoon with an access bridge.
An additional tyre fender will also be placed on berth number three to mitigate the loss of space caused by the introduction of the pontoon.
Lin Maurice, chair of the general services committee, said: "The new pontoon will be a welcome addition for convenience and safety for local residents and visitors alike, and we're grateful to the harbour team for seeing this project to fruition."
