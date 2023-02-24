Guernsey marks one year since Ukraine invasion
A one minute silence will be held in Guernsey to mark a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On 24 February 2022, the conflict started when up to 200,000 soldiers entered the country.
Support from Guernsey has included providing sponsorship for refugees, raising money through its Bailiff's Disaster Relief Fund and knitting nearly 8,000 baby items.
Government buildings will fall silent at 11:00 GMT to mark the anniversary.
Tatiana Lysak is among those who sought refuge in Guernsey and arrived with her 21-year-old daughter Nufissa.
She said: "From the very first minute we stepped on Guernsey, we knew from the start that was a place and people treated us better than we could ever imagine. It was from the very first day we were treated so well.
'Like a bad dream'
"It felt very real from the start because at the beginning when we arrived we were told by Ukrainian authorities that the war in Ukraine will finish within a couple of weeks and then couple of months.
"Everyone was expecting it to finish any day and that's why it felt very, very real, like a bad dream."
Her daughter said: "Guernsey is small and safe. I really like those first few months when I just came to Guernsey, I was emotionally shocked, and people gave me space and I really respected that.
"That made my life easier that time so I'm very, very happy about that." .
Bailiff of Guernsey Richard McMahon asked islanders and organisations to take part in the minute silence.
"It is important that we continue to show our support for the people of Ukraine on this milestone date and I am sure that this demonstration that they are still in our thoughts and prayers will be much appreciated," he said.
