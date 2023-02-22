Guernsey's Revenue Service apologises for tax return mistakes
Guernsey's Revenue Service has apologised for the upset caused by a series of errors.
Some islanders are still waiting for their 2019 tax returns, 3,000 pensioners were sent inflated bills and incorrect rebates were issued.
Sarah Davies, head of service delivery, said officials were working to ensure the errors did not happen again.
She said some problems were caused by the transfer of data to a new system.
"I acknowledge the fact that there have been some mistakes made and I apologise for any upset that's caused customers and also to staff who are trying to deliver a service to the best they possibly can," she said.
"I want them to know we are working towards looking into those errors so they don't happen again, we're learning lessons from that, and to bear with us if they can."
Nicky Forshaw, director of revenue service, said the service had "more work to do" on assessing employed pensioner returns, which were currently 54% assessed.
Referring to 2020 returns, she said corporate and self-employed returns were at 73% and 82% assessed respectively.
