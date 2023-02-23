Bovine virus 'wreaking havoc' with Guernsey's cows
- Published
A virus thought to have recently entered Guernsey is "wreaking havoc with cows", the President of the Farmers' Association has said.
Michael Bray said bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV) is common in the UK but not usually found in the island.
In addition there is a strain of bovine influenza, or cow flu, that is having an impact, making it a "bad year".
Some animals have died and milk yields are lower than normal, but Mr Bray said the situation was "on the mend".
Tests from a local vet revealed the presence of BRSV.
Mr Bray said: "The fact it is affecting adult cows in Guernsey now would suggest it has come into the island recently, and it is wreaking havoc with our cows because they have got no immunity to it.
"When you start to look inside these animals you see some pretty nasty pathology. The virus go into cells and make them pop, and they create holes. As it spreads the holes get bigger and bigger, and ultimately you can end up with lungs that look like swiss cheese."
It means the cows struggle to breathe and to eat, "so their milk yield goes down and they are not happy cows", he added.
The States of Guernsey recently announced 12 dairy farmers were being given emergency grants to help with running costs that had increased due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Farmers' Association is also looking into an outbreak of bovine influenza and expects the results of tests soon.
Mr Bray said: "It is a bad year. Some of the farmers have lost the odd cow and there has been a significant drop in milk yield, so it is about as bad a a cow flu year could get, but it is a different virus this time around.
"But I think we are on the mend now. It has been around for a couple of weeks and most farmers are starting to see their yield pick up again".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.