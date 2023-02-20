Guernsey dairy farmers given £243k emergency grant
- Published
Guernsey's dairy farmers have been given an emergency grant to help with running costs.
The States of Guernsey announced it had given £243,000 to the island's 12 dairy farmers.
It follows a decision in 2022 to give farmers an emergency subsidy of £486,000.
The money was needed due to the high cost of feed and fertiliser caused by the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine, officials said.
Guernsey Farmers' Association President Michael Bray said milk prices would go up without the latest money.
The Environment and Infrastructure Committee is currently leading a review of the island's dairy sector to look at its future viability.
Committee president Lindsay De Sausmarez said the latest funding was "a stop-gap" while the review of the sector took place.
Policy and Resources Committee President Peter Ferbrache said the emergency funding was "not a viable long-term solution" for the dairy industry.
