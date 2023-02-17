GST: Guernsey States fails to make decision on tax reforms
Guernsey's States has failed to make a decision on whether to introduce a Goods and Service Tax (GST) after six days of debate.
The debate on reforms to the tax system is now set to restart on the Wednesday 29 March.
Policy and resources' (P&R) proposals for the tax reforms remain on the table.
P&R said the States needed more money in the future to ensure public services were delivered.
Policy and resources member deputy David Mahoney said he would be voting for Option A "despite knowing it will make me worse off, as I accept people like me should be shouldering a large part of the burden".
Option A centres on a 5% GST raising more than £68m, with higher income tax allowances, a new income tax band of 15% on earnings under £30,000, and a reform of social security contributions.
President of economic development Deputy Neil Inder agreed A was the best option.
He said: "I genuinely believe Option A is probably a fair and practical way of delivering sustainable finances."
'Not deliverable'
Deputy Andy Taylor backed Option D, proposed by deputies Heidi Soulsby and Gavin St Pier.
"The cut and thrust of the issue is, option A is not deliverable before the June 2025 General Election, I don't think this P&R could deliver it before the next election," he said.
"Option A is not deliverable and Option D clearly is."
Option D includes £4m worth of budget cuts, higher income tax allowances, higher property taxes, social security reform, a review of capital spending and a review of corporate tax.
Deputies Carl Meerveld and David De Lisle explained why they believed Option C - £31m worth of budget cuts - was the best solution.
Mr Meerveld said he would be willing to serve on a committee with Policy and Resources to identify where cuts to States finances can be made.