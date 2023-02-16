Guernsey separate Public Accounts Committee proposed
The Scrutiny Committee in Guernsey plans to set up a new body to monitor States finances in its next term.
Deputy Yvonne Burford said she would be asking the group reviewing government work to set up a new Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
Currently, PAC is part of the Scrutiny Committee, but members of the government say it needs to be separated to allow scrutiny of states finances.
Ms Burford suggested the proposals in a States sitting on Wednesday.
She said: "I consider this to be an area that requires further strengthening and to that end my committee will be drawing up proposals to submit to the Policy and Resources Reshaping Government Work Stream in order to consider the reintroduction of a separate Public Accounts Committee served by the existing Scrutiny staff resource."
