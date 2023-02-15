Guernsey Grammar School to be renamed after vote
Guernsey Grammar School will be renamed Les Varendes High School from September following a staff and student vote.
The change is part of the re-organisation of secondary and post-16 education agreed by the States of Guernsey in 2021.
It signals the start of the process to merge La Mare de Carteret High School and Guernsey Grammar School into one 11-16 school.
The States said the merger would be complete in time for September 2025.
The timing for the name change aligns with the final selective student cohort, currently in Year 11, having completed their secondary education.
This means from September, the school will no longer be a "grammar" school.
As such, the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture decided to implement a new name for the school from that date.
All students and staff from La Mare de Carteret High School and Guernsey Grammar School were invited to vote for their preference of either Les Varendes High School or St Andrew's High School.
These suggestions were chosen to ensure the new school's name was geographical and aligned with the two other secondary schools; Les Beaucamps High and St Sampson's High.
A total of 518 voted, with 56.9% choosing Les Varendes High School.
'The right time'
Verona Tomlin, La Mare de Carteret High School principal, said the merger was " an exciting opportunity".
She said: "We are going to be creating a new culture, identifying new values, and ensuring we create a school which benefits all of our staff and students.
"Of course, La Mare de Carteret High School and the Guernsey Grammar School already have many individual qualities so we will be drawing on all of those good things for the new Les Varendes High School."
Kieran James, principal of the Guernsey Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre, said this was "the right time to rename the school".
Mr James said: "As we become fully comprehensive, we will continue to work with our colleagues and students at La Mare de Carteret High School to ensure that every member of the new school we develop will feel a sense of identity and belonging.
"I look forward to working with colleagues and our students across both schools."