Guernsey St John Health Care Shop to remain open
- Published
A charity healthcare shop will stay open after being purchased by a medical company.
The St John Health Care Shop has been purchased by Guardian Medical Guernsey Ltd after it could not operate in the "challenging economic climate".
St John Ambulance Guernsey said it had achieved its goal to "provide service continuity" for islanders.
CEO Heather Langlois said the shop would "immediately resume business as usual".
She said: "This means the Health Care Shop will now stay open in the Rohais over the coming months, with a plan for it to be relocated, with continuity of staffing and service, to a new location in the future.
"I am pleased that our existing team are now able to continue serving the community, continuing to provide experience and expertise under new management."
Guardian Medical's Martin Fitzgerald said: "We believe that the degree of continuity of staffing will be welcomed by customers, providing excellent service and reassurance from familiar surroundings and with easy access to all."
Operations will be taken over fully by Monday 20 February.
