Guernsey Airport to remove Covid testing facility
Guernsey Airport's Covid-19 testing facility is set to be removed as part of a "complete exit" of travel restrictions.
The testing booths will be removed in stages beginning on 14 February, Guernsey Ports said.
The process will include the removal of the exit area at the eastern end of the facility.
Guernsey Ports said the booths would be removed during quieter periods to minimise disruption.
Health officials approved of the decision to remove the testing facility, the authority added.
All Covid-19 restrictions ended in Guernsey on 17 February 2022.
Steve Langlois, head of passenger operations and aviation security, welcomed the move.
He said: "We're pleased to begin the removal of the Covid testing facility at Guernsey Airport as it symbolises a very challenging time for the community and it ushers in a complete exit from pandemic travel restrictions."