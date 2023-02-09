Dog walkers warned of palm oil along coastline
- Published
People are being warned about palm oil washed up on the Guernsey coast after a sighting at Pembroke.
Anyone who comes across the "waxy substance" is being urged to stay away from it and report it to Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services.
If ingested, palm oil can "make dogs very ill", the States warned.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said anyone whose dog had eaten palm oil should contact their vet.
Mr Byrne said: "We have had a report of a white oily substance being seen at Pembroke and we are asking all dog owners to be vigilant.
"Many of us enjoy the many beaches open to dogs during the winter months but this waxy substance can be life threatening if eaten by your pet.
"Palm oil which is a white oily looking substance if ingested can kill a dog so please keep a very close eye on them when along the coast."
'Prevent exposure'
Mr Byrne said the main problems were vomiting and diarrhoea - which could lead to dehydration, particularly in young or small dogs.
He added: "We would suggest anyone with a dog that has eaten palm oil contact their vet immediately for advice, particularly if the dog is already unwell.
"There is no specific treatment but the dog may need medication to control vomiting and intravenous fluid to treat or prevent dehydration.
"The main thing we can do as dog owners is to prevent exposure."