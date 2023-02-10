Defibrillator installed at Guernsey Post's Envoy House
- Published
A defibrillator has been installed at Guernsey's postal headquarters.
Guernsey Post has put the potentially life-saving unit in place at Envoy House with the assistance of charity the Cardiac Action Group.
It has been fitted to the railings by the post box on La Vrangue, meaning it is accessible to members of the public 24 hours a day.
Th charity said it was working to improve public access to defibrillators around the Bailiwick.
Dr Dean Patterson, from Cardiac Action Group, said: "Anyone who collapses with an electrical problem known as ventricular fibrillation will be unresponsive, not breathing or breathing abnormally and early intervention with a defibrillator can be lifesaving.
"They are easy to use and talk the user through the instructions of how to do it, so to have one in a busy public area like this is welcome."