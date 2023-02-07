Guernsey charity has record number of rescued seals
The GSPCA is caring for the highest number of seals it has had in its history after its latest rescue.
A "very poorly" grey seal pup weighing just half what it should, was saved by the charity from the Lighthouse near Castle Cornet on Friday evening.
Named Henny, he was quickly transported to the GSPCA seal unit and has brought the total number of seals there to eight.
The influx is thought to have been caused by recent rough weather.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, said: "The pup was extremely thin at only 18kgs, so less than half the bodyweight Henny should have been for the age of around a month old.
"Henny has a long road to recovery but has been doing well. We now have eight seal pups, which is the most we have ever had in our care in our 150-year history in our care at one time."
The other five pups rescued this season were continuing to do well and improve daily, and two rescued in 2022 would be released very soon, he said.
The charity said it advised people not to approach young seal pups as it could scare their mothers away, and to instead call the centre on 01481 257261.