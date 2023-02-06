Alderney appointments about close working with Guernsey
Alderney's new administration has reaffirmed its commitment to closer co-operation with Guernsey.
The announcement came following a number of new appointments at the States of Alderney.
As well as selecting individual members to work with Guernsey's committees, the States has also set up a new Alderney Airport Runway Group.
This group is to liaise with Guernsey officers over plans to improve the airport, which were agreed by the States of Guernsey at the end of last year.