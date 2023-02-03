Marine ambulance replaced by port lifeboat for rescue
A St Peter Port lifeboat provided emergency ambulance transport in place of the St John marine ambulance.
Emergency services were called to Sark on Thursday at 11:00 GMT for a patient requiring treatment in Guernsey.
The Flying Christine III was out of commission due to routine annual maintenance, so medical crew travelled via lifeboat.
Following its return to Guernsey, the patient was taken via road ambulance to the emergency department.
The St Peter Port lifeboat has been made available as a relief vessel to transport paramedics to medical emergencies.
