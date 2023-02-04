'Mop-up' Covid booster clinics being held in Guernsey

Syringe being prepared with Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at the Elland Road vaccination centrePA Media
Booster clinics are running until 12 February

A series of special clinics are being held for people in Guernsey looking for a Covid-19 vaccination booster.

The autumn booster programme ended in December, but the "mop-up" clinics will run until 12 February.

After this date, boosters will only be available for those aged 50 years or over or who are at clinical risk.

Some stocks allowing primary courses of vaccine will also be retained for the time being, the States said.

The clinics are as follows:

  • Monday 6 February at the L'Aumone Surgery, Island Health.
  • Thursday 9 February at the Rohais Surgery, Healthcare Group.
  • Friday 10 February at Queens Road Surgery, Queens Road Medical Practice

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.