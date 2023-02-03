Human error behind network outage, Sure confirms
Human error caused a mobile phone network outage across the Channel Islands on Thursday afternoon, Sure has confirmed.
The outage started just before 16:00 GMT, and led to island-wide disruption to calls, data and texts.
Sure's CEO Alistair Beak said services were up and running again.
Sure has apologised and said a full review of the incident would take place.
Mr Beak said: "The outage was caused by a change to a configuration in our core network which one of our engineers made.
"As soon as we became aware of the issue, we instigated our crisis management team and fixed the outage within 45 minutes."
During the outage Sure said calls, data and text messages were affected, but calls to 999 from a mobile worked.
