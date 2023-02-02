Review of island-wide voting system in Guernsey begins
A review into Guernsey's island-wide voting system begins.
The Scrutiny Management Committee (SMC) will evaluate the success of the process.
It will also seek feedback from islanders and consider the advantages and disadvantages of the election held in 2020.
A panel will undertake the review, conduct public hearings and gain additional evidence.
Deputy Yvonne Burford, president of SMC, said the change "should be reviewed and feedback from the community should be sought in order to inform the operation of general elections beyond 2025".
Evidence-based recommendations for future action will be given in the report.
Following the election, a team of observers from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, made 12 recommendations.
