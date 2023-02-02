New rules to tackle unlicensed commercial fishing in Guernsey
- Published
Regulations have been changed to protect commercial fishermen from unlicensed competition.
It brings Guernsey in line with the UK. The States said it was important for the "ongoing viability and sustainability of the local industry".
Unlicensed fishermen will now be prevented from circumventing fishing rules following changes to regulations.
Deputy Neil Inder, of the Committee for Economic Development, said it would stop "unfair competition".
'Preserve fish stocks'
The States says licensed commercial fishermen adhere to controls such as those relating to undersized fish and other species.
It said it was "important for fair competition that all commercial operators observe them".
However, the States said during the height of Covid-19 restrictions, it was raised as a "particular concern" by members of the fishing fleet that there were unlicensed, unregulated fishermen selling their catch for financial gain while claiming to be only fishing for pleasure
The president of the committee said: "The pandemic years were challenging for many sectors, including our fishing fleet which has a special place in our heritage and culture.
"It's a tough sector even in a 'normal' year and our fishermen work incredibly hard, often working anti-social hours in challenging conditions.
"For that reason it's particularly important to me that we support our fishing fleet as much as we can, and tackling this area of unfair competition is one way to do that."
The change to the Fishing Ordinance, brought in by the committee with the support of the States Assembly, means all fish offered for sale for the first time after being landed, are subject to the same controls.
The States said the move would not restrict recreational fishing.
Michael Phillips, senior sea fisheries officer, said: "It's important local fishermen who sell their fish know what is expected, compete fairly and work with us to preserve fish stocks and the local marine environment.
"We also want people who are genuine recreational fishermen to be reassured that these rules are not aimed at them and won't mean changes for them."