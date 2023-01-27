Guernsey museums see 70% local visitor increase in 2022
- Published
Museums in Guernsey saw a 70% increase in local visitors to its sites in 2022.
Guernsey Museum said it had nearly recovered from two years of pandemic disruption, with its footfall and income now 10% off pre-Covid figures.
The head of Heritage Services said it hoped to continue the upward trend into 2023 as Guernsey Museum at Candie reopened to visitors.
"I am very pleased with the end of year figures for 2022 as they show a strong recovery," Helen Glencross said.
"The number of overall tourists has declined slightly, but we continue to attract those visiting the island to our four museum sites."
