Guernsey tax return deadline extended after IT issues
- Published
The deadline for personal and company tax returns has been extended by a week, the States of Guernsey has said.
Islanders and businesses now have until 7 March to file their 2021 return.
The Revenue Service said it was "conscious" the government website had been offline a multitude of times in December 2022 and once in January.
It said during those times, tax returns could not be submitted, but the extension would allow people "sufficient time" to file them.
From Wednesday 8 March, 2022 returns will be available for filing with a deadline of 28 February 2024.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.