Electricity prices remain below cap 'for most' homes in Alderney
- Published
Electricity prices across Alderney have remained below the 2022 price cap for "most households", the States has reported.
It and Alderney Electricity Ltd (AEL) said the price per unit charged for January bills had cost households about 50p.
The price cap was raised from 50p to 60p per unit for 2023 due to an uncertainty over rising energy costs.
AEL said it hoped fuel prices would continue to fall.
The States of Alderney said it approved the price cap increase because of uncertainty over energy costs and AEL had exhausted the cash available to pay the subsidy that kept prices down.
James Lancaster, AEL managing director, said the island had "escaped the spiralling costs" the UK had experienced, but was still adjusting to the rising prices.
He said: "It is hoped the fuel prices will continue to fall and that these latest prices will prove to be the peak.
"The States of Alderney and AEL will continue to liaise and communicate any further updates to the community as soon as is practical."
The board of AEL said it had set a 2023 budget to generate the "surplus required" to keep prices to a minimum.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.