Nurses praised after man falls ill on ferry in English Channel
- Published
Two nurses have been praised after an unwell man needed to be flown off a ferry sailing between the Channel Islands and the UK.
Condor Ferries said the passenger required urgent medical attention after he was ill on board the Commodore Clipper during a Guernsey to Portsmouth sailing on Saturday.
Two nurses on board helped the man after an appeal by staff.
A French naval helicopter collected the man from the vessel off Alderney.
The man was flown to Cherbourg hospital in France.
A Condor spokesman said those on board acted "swiftly and professionally".
He said: "We are also grateful to the two nurses travelling on board who volunteered to help and our best wishes are with the gentleman who fell ill.
"We apologise to the passengers who were delayed as a result of this incident."
The man is understood to be in a stable condition.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.