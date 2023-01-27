Recycled Christmas trees to help Guernsey dune restoration
Damaged sand dunes at Grandes Rocques are being restored by the States of Guernsey by re-using old Christmas trees.
It said the dunes are an important habitat and form the natural coastal defence between the beach and the road.
Dune vegetation binds sand together forming a natural wall against storm surges and high waves.
The States said sand dunes were of value, but had declined across the island by 34% between 1999 and 2018.
The dunes hold rich biodiversity, and provide a home to species such as sea rocket, sea kale, and the Cornish shield bug, which is rare in the UK, the States of Guernsey said.
Sand dunes also prevent coastal flooding, and at Grandes Rocques, they stop sand blowing onto the road behind.
Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS) are working with Environment Guernsey on a two-phased approach to restore this area of the island's natural coastal defences.
In the first phase, sand that has built up over time will be removed from official pathways, making them easier to use.
Fencing and Christmas trees will then be placed in the dune in a process known as dune thatching.
Deter erosion
Thatching uses biodegradable materials such as brush and Christmas trees to encourage dune recovery by stabilising the dune, reducing wind speeds, and encouraging deposition of blown sand.
Fencing will be put up to support this process.
The second phase will take place after the large tides of the spring equinox.
Fencing will be placed at the base of the dune to deter erosion caused by trampling and encouraging natural regeneration of the dune habitat.
If required, marram grass may be planted to speed up the dune recovery. The best way to stabilise a dune is through encouraging native plants that have an extensive root system to establish and bind the sand.
The States of Guernsey said depending on the outcomes this year, the process may be repeated in future.
The States also urged the public to always stay on the pathways and never light barbeques near vegetation, to help support the stabilisation of the dunes.
