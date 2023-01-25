Protesters gather ahead of Guernsey States' debate on GST

Anti-GST protesters have turned out ahead of a Guernsey States debate on tax.

The main proposal in front of politicians is for increased income tax allowances, new social security contribution reforms and a 5% GST.

Alternatives put forward include spending cuts, new taxes on businesses and exempting food from GST.

The debate has been described by the chief minister as the most important this assembly will face this term.

