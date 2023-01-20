Trees cleared following extreme weather in Guernsey
Work has begun to assess storm damage caused to trees on public land.
A total of 19 trees, including eight large trees, have fallen following extreme weather in Guernsey.
Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services organised for trees to be cleared where they were causing public risk or obstructing pathways.
It said it was working alongside Guernsey Trees for Life to identify places on the land it manages for new trees to be planted.
Cliff paths in Guernsey were closed on Thursday following heavy rainfall across the island and Guernsey Waters confirmed reservoirs were now full due to the wet start to the year.
