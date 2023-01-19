Guernsey cliff paths closed by heavy rainfall

Cliff paths, Guernsey
Strong winds and heavy rainfall have affected cliff paths

Cliff paths in Guernsey have been closed following heavy rainfall across the island.

Guernsey Water said its reservoirs were at full capacity following a wet start to 2023 and strong winds had blown down trees on Monday.

The government said the upper and lower cliff paths heading east at Saints Bay Hotel were closed due to a landslip.

Signs have been put up to protect islanders from the risk of falling debris and unstable trees.

The government has asked islanders to be "particularly careful when walking on cliff paths".

Paths have been closed due to falling debris and unstable trees
Mud covers the steps heading east from Saints Bay Hotel
The recent wet weather has left obstacles on paths

