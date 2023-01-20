Social fund grants available for Guernsey charities
Charities across the Bailiwick of Guernsey are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to £25,000.
The grants come from the Social Investment Fund, using the proceeds of the Channel Islands Lottery.
More than £300,000 was awarded by the Social Investment Fund to 30 different organisations last year.
The closing date for applications for this year's programme is 12:00 GMT on 31 January. Decisions on funding will be made in March.
Sadie Siviter de Paucar, the fund's lead officer, said the application process was straightforward.
"We know that several charities need funding for their activities in 2023 so we encourage them to apply," she said.
