Guernsey starts trial of electric bus
- Published
An electric bus which can carry up to 62 passengers is being tested in Guernsey.
The Yutong E9 is being tested from 19 to 22 January.
Islanders can get a free ride on Friday, leaving from the A Stand at the bus terminus from 10:30 to 11:45 GMT.
The aim is to reduce emissions and encourage islanders to choose lower-emission options, said the States of Guernsey.
It added: "The manufacturers states that the electric vehicle can complete over 195 miles (313km) on a single charge, with the average daily mileage of a bus in Guernsey being 100 miles (160km)."
Kevin Jackman, operations manager for CT Plus Guernsey, said: "It is intended that all 24 routes that make up the network will be trialled while the bus is on the island."
