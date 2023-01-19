Help for people struggling with medical costs in Guernsey
- Published
A medical charity is encouraging Guernsey residents who are struggling to pay for hospital bills to get in touch.
Victoria Hospital Incorporated was set up to help people on low incomes with medical expenses.
There is concern increasing numbers of people are finding it difficult to pay for medical costs amid rising inflation.
The charity said a wide range of help was available.
People with underlying medical needs can apply for grants to help pay for medical, A&E and ambulance bills.
Help for other expenses, such as the cost of a child to visit a parent being treated in the UK, is also available.
'Safety net'
Kate Raleigh, chair of the committee, said the charity's role was to be a "safety net" for people in difficult circumstances.
"We realise that anyone with a low income can struggle if they suddenly need to pay for St John's Ambulance or a visit to A&E," she said.
More information is available on the charity's website and Facebook page.