Overhaul of Guernsey education system proposed
- Published
Officials have proposed setting up boards of governors for Guernsey's education system.
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture made the suggestion as part of its work to update the Education Law.
Passed in 1970, the legislation is considered to be outdated and no longer fit for purpose.
The committee said boards of governors would remove the need for the States to directly oversee 20 educational settings.
A public consultation will take place before the committee finalises its proposals.
'Unusual position'
Outlining the proposal, committee president Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said the island was in the "unusual position" of not having formal groups of governors.
"This means the political committee have direct responsibility for governing 20 education settings and about 7,000 students," she said.
"A challenging task for such a small group of people to carry out effectively."
Ms Dudley-Owen said officials were seeking an "overhaul" of the current system so the responsibilities of school leaders, school governors and the political committee were separate and clearly defined.
She said people with relevant skills and backgrounds would take up positions on the governance boards to "support and challenge" head teachers.
The requirement for school committees, which already exist under the current system but do not have responsibility for governance, would be removed under the proposal.