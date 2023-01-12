International mail services from Guernsey disrupted
International mail cannot be posted from Guernsey until further notice, Guernsey Post has said.
The disruption comes after Royal Mail was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday that has prevented it from sending letters and parcels overseas.
Guernsey Post, which is an agent for Royal Mail services, said the incident had affected all international post on the island.
However, it said its services to the UK were unaffected by the incident.
People can still use FedEx and Parcelforce, but their services are likely to be delayed, the postal service added.
Royal Mail apologised for the disruption and vowed to update people as soon as possible.
