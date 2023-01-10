Call for Guernsey States to have final say on GST rate

The two deputies want changes to the GST rate and which goods and services it applies to to be decided by the States

If the States of Guernsey agrees to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) the island's parliament should have the final say on any future changes to the tax, say two deputies.

Proposals for a 5% GST as well as changes to Social Security and income tax are due to debated in January.

Rob Prow and Andrea Dudley-Owen want the States to decide the rate and what goods and services it applies to.

They said a "robust mechanism" was needed to keep GST a "low-rate scheme".

A decision on whether to go ahead with introducing a GST is due to be taken at the States meeting starting on 25 January.

