Guernsey marine ambulance attends first call of 2023
Guernsey deployed its marine ambulance for the first time in 2023 to save an injured person in Sark.
The Flying Christine III was deployed from St Peter Port Harbour just before midnight on Wednesday after a person fell on a cliff path in Sark.
Initial treatment was given at the scene before the islander was transferred, assisted by the fire service and community first responders.
The marine ambulance arrived back in Guernsey just after 02:00 GMT.
