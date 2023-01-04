Work continues to restore Guernsey States online services
Guernsey States websites have been restored after they went offline on Tuesday due to a power cut.
As well as the main gov.gg site other sites that were down included the States of Alderney, Beau Sejour Leisure Centre and the Guernsey Registry.
A States spokesman said some internal systems, including those in schools, continued to experience disruption.
"Schools have continuity plans in place to continue providing lessons as normal," he said.
The spokesman added: "The States of Guernsey apologises for any impact on services and work is continuing to restore the remaining affected systems as quickly as possible, and we will keep you up to date on the progress of that work."
