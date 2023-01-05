Guernsey Post: Postal rates increase comes into effect
The cost of sending a letter in Guernsey has increased to help offset "substantial price hikes" faced by the postal service, bosses have said.
Islanders will now pay 87p, an extra 8p, to send a letter to the UK.
The cost of a Bailiwick letter has also risen by 4p to 56p, while a Europe letter has gone up by 11p to £1.21.
Guernsey Post, which is facing a loss for the first time in 11 years, announced the increases in December.
It blamed increased transportation charges and Royal Mail costs.
"Our trading position has become much more challenging in the context of high inflation, and some unprecedented increases in costs from our suppliers," chief executive Boley Smillie said.
"We have a clear plan and this loss-making position will be short-term as we work on ways to improve our efficiency."
The service said in November it was spending £1.8m on a new automated parcel sorting machine to help bring down costs.
What has gone up?
- Bailiwick letter has risen by 4p to 56p
- UK letter has risen by 8p to 87p
- Europe letter has risen by 11p to £1.21
- 'Rest of world' letter has risen by 15p to £1.50
- Small 250g (8.8oz) parcel to the UK has risen by 40p to £4.38
- Small 500g (17.6oz) parcel to the UK has risen by 45p to £4.93
